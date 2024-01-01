Convert LKR to KWD at the real exchange rate

20 Sri Lankan rupees to Kuwaiti dinars

20 lkr
0.020 kwd

Sr1.000 LKR = ك0.001006 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4221.5050.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0991.1020.6840.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7321105.851.9091.1841.7194.66
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 LKR0.00101 KWD
5 LKR0.00503 KWD
10 LKR0.01006 KWD
20 LKR0.02011 KWD
50 LKR0.05028 KWD
100 LKR0.10055 KWD
250 LKR0.25138 KWD
500 LKR0.50276 KWD
1000 LKR1.00553 KWD
2000 LKR2.01106 KWD
5000 LKR5.02765 KWD
10000 LKR10.05530 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KWD994.50500 LKR
5 KWD4,972.52500 LKR
10 KWD9,945.05000 LKR
20 KWD19,890.10000 LKR
50 KWD49,725.25000 LKR
100 KWD99,450.50000 LKR
250 KWD248,626.25000 LKR
500 KWD497,252.50000 LKR
1000 KWD994,505.00000 LKR
2000 KWD1,989,010.00000 LKR
5000 KWD4,972,525.00000 LKR
10000 KWD9,945,050.00000 LKR