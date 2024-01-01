250 Kuwaiti dinars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert KWD to LKR at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = Sr956.3 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:12
KWD to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LKR
1 KWD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High997.3280999.9670
Low954.2770954.2770
Average963.8274977.6505
Change-4.11%-3.53%
1 KWD to LKR stats

The performance of KWD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 997.3280 and a 30 day low of 954.2770. This means the 30 day average was 963.8274. The change for KWD to LKR was -4.11.

The performance of KWD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 999.9670 and a 90 day low of 954.2770. This means the 90 day average was 977.6505. The change for KWD to LKR was -3.53.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KWD956.34900 LKR
5 KWD4,781.74500 LKR
10 KWD9,563.49000 LKR
20 KWD19,126.98000 LKR
50 KWD47,817.45000 LKR
100 KWD95,634.90000 LKR
250 KWD239,087.25000 LKR
500 KWD478,174.50000 LKR
1000 KWD956,349.00000 LKR
2000 KWD1,912,698.00000 LKR
5000 KWD4,781,745.00000 LKR
10000 KWD9,563,490.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 LKR0.00105 KWD
5 LKR0.00523 KWD
10 LKR0.01046 KWD
20 LKR0.02091 KWD
50 LKR0.05228 KWD
100 LKR0.10456 KWD
250 LKR0.26141 KWD
500 LKR0.52282 KWD
1000 LKR1.04564 KWD
2000 LKR2.09128 KWD
5000 LKR5.22820 KWD
10000 LKR10.45640 KWD