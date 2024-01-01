Convert LBP to SEK at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Lebanese pounds to Swedish kronor

1,000 lbp
0.12 sek

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = kr0.0001175 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3651.6361.5060.9341.35518.2280.789
1 CAD0.73211.1991.1030.6840.99213.3510.578
1 NZD0.6110.83410.920.5710.82811.140.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.620.912.1030.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Swedish Krona
1 LBP0.00012 SEK
5 LBP0.00059 SEK
10 LBP0.00117 SEK
20 LBP0.00235 SEK
50 LBP0.00587 SEK
100 LBP0.01175 SEK
250 LBP0.02937 SEK
500 LBP0.05874 SEK
1000 LBP0.11748 SEK
2000 LBP0.23496 SEK
5000 LBP0.58740 SEK
10000 LBP1.17480 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Lebanese Pound
1 SEK8,512.05000 LBP
5 SEK42,560.25000 LBP
10 SEK85,120.50000 LBP
20 SEK170,241.00000 LBP
50 SEK425,602.50000 LBP
100 SEK851,205.00000 LBP
250 SEK2,128,012.50000 LBP
500 SEK4,256,025.00000 LBP
1000 SEK8,512,050.00000 LBP
2000 SEK17,024,100.00000 LBP
5000 SEK42,560,250.00000 LBP
10000 SEK85,120,500.00000 LBP