Convert LBP to NAD at the real exchange rate

2,000 Lebanese pounds to Namibian dollars

2,000 lbp
0.41 nad

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = $0.0002030 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3671.6361.5070.9351.35518.1640.789
1 CAD0.73211.1971.1020.6840.99113.290.577
1 NZD0.6110.83510.9210.5710.82811.1010.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.620.89912.0550.523

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Namibian Dollar
1 LBP0.00020 NAD
5 LBP0.00101 NAD
10 LBP0.00203 NAD
20 LBP0.00406 NAD
50 LBP0.01015 NAD
100 LBP0.02030 NAD
250 LBP0.05074 NAD
500 LBP0.10148 NAD
1000 LBP0.20295 NAD
2000 LBP0.40591 NAD
5000 LBP1.01477 NAD
10000 LBP2.02954 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 NAD4,927.22000 LBP
5 NAD24,636.10000 LBP
10 NAD49,272.20000 LBP
20 NAD98,544.40000 LBP
50 NAD246,361.00000 LBP
100 NAD492,722.00000 LBP
250 NAD1,231,805.00000 LBP
500 NAD2,463,610.00000 LBP
1000 NAD4,927,220.00000 LBP
2000 NAD9,854,440.00000 LBP
5000 NAD24,636,100.00000 LBP
10000 NAD49,272,200.00000 LBP