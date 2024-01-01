Convert LBP to MAD at the real exchange rate

250 Lebanese pounds to Moroccan dirhams

250 lbp
0.03 mad

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = د.م.0.0001110 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3671.6361.5070.9351.35518.1830.789
1 CAD0.73211.1971.1020.6840.99113.3030.577
1 NZD0.6110.83510.9210.5720.82811.1120.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.6210.89912.0690.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 LBP0.00011 MAD
5 LBP0.00056 MAD
10 LBP0.00111 MAD
20 LBP0.00222 MAD
50 LBP0.00555 MAD
100 LBP0.01110 MAD
250 LBP0.02776 MAD
500 LBP0.05552 MAD
1000 LBP0.11104 MAD
2000 LBP0.22208 MAD
5000 LBP0.55521 MAD
10000 LBP1.11042 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Lebanese Pound
1 MAD9,005.56000 LBP
5 MAD45,027.80000 LBP
10 MAD90,055.60000 LBP
20 MAD180,111.20000 LBP
50 MAD450,278.00000 LBP
100 MAD900,556.00000 LBP
250 MAD2,251,390.00000 LBP
500 MAD4,502,780.00000 LBP
1000 MAD9,005,560.00000 LBP
2000 MAD18,011,120.00000 LBP
5000 MAD45,027,800.00000 LBP
10000 MAD90,055,600.00000 LBP