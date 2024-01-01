Convert LBP to KES at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Lebanese pounds to Kenyan shillings

1,000 lbp
1 kes

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = Ksh0.001437 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:36
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 LBP0.00144 KES
5 LBP0.00718 KES
10 LBP0.01437 KES
20 LBP0.02874 KES
50 LBP0.07184 KES
100 LBP0.14369 KES
250 LBP0.35922 KES
500 LBP0.71844 KES
1000 LBP1.43687 KES
2000 LBP2.87374 KES
5000 LBP7.18435 KES
10000 LBP14.36870 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Lebanese Pound
1 KES695.95600 LBP
5 KES3,479.78000 LBP
10 KES6,959.56000 LBP
20 KES13,919.12000 LBP
50 KES34,797.80000 LBP
100 KES69,595.60000 LBP
250 KES173,989.00000 LBP
500 KES347,978.00000 LBP
1000 KES695,956.00000 LBP
2000 KES1,391,912.00000 LBP
5000 KES3,479,780.00000 LBP
10000 KES6,959,560.00000 LBP