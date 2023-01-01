1 South Korean won to US dollars

Convert KRW to USD at the real exchange rate

1 krw
0.00 usd

1.00000 KRW = 0.00077 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.91211.334651.476560.79060883.14391.329057.13645
1 EUR1.0963511.463241.618830.8667891.15481.45717.82405
1 CAD0.749260.68341311.106330.59237162.29640.9958045.34706
1 AUD0.677250.6177320.90389210.53543956.30920.9000994.83316

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / US Dollar
1 KRW0.00077 USD
5 KRW0.00385 USD
10 KRW0.00770 USD
20 KRW0.01540 USD
50 KRW0.03850 USD
100 KRW0.07701 USD
250 KRW0.19252 USD
500 KRW0.38504 USD
1000 KRW0.77009 USD
2000 KRW1.54018 USD
5000 KRW3.85045 USD
10000 KRW7.70090 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / South Korean Won
1 USD1298.55000 KRW
5 USD6492.75000 KRW
10 USD12985.50000 KRW
20 USD25971.00000 KRW
50 USD64927.50000 KRW
100 USD129855.00000 KRW
250 USD324637.50000 KRW
500 USD649275.00000 KRW
1000 USD1298550.00000 KRW
2000 USD2597100.00000 KRW
5000 USD6492750.00000 KRW
10000 USD12985500.00000 KRW