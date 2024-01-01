50,000 South Korean wons to New Taiwan dollars

Convert KRW to TWD at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = NT$0.02325 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
KRW to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TWD
1 KRW to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02430.0243
Low0.02320.0232
Average0.02380.0239
Change-3.25%-2.06%
1 KRW to TWD stats

The performance of KRW to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0243 and a 30 day low of 0.0232. This means the 30 day average was 0.0238. The change for KRW to TWD was -3.25.

The performance of KRW to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0243 and a 90 day low of 0.0232. This means the 90 day average was 0.0239. The change for KRW to TWD was -2.06.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KRW0.02325 TWD
5 KRW0.11623 TWD
10 KRW0.23246 TWD
20 KRW0.46492 TWD
50 KRW1.16229 TWD
100 KRW2.32458 TWD
250 KRW5.81145 TWD
500 KRW11.62290 TWD
1000 KRW23.24580 TWD
2000 KRW46.49160 TWD
5000 KRW116.22900 TWD
10000 KRW232.45800 TWD
20000 KRW464.91600 TWD
30000 KRW697.37400 TWD
40000 KRW929.83200 TWD
50000 KRW1,162.29000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / South Korean Won
1 TWD43.01850 KRW
5 TWD215.09250 KRW
10 TWD430.18500 KRW
20 TWD860.37000 KRW
50 TWD2,150.92500 KRW
100 TWD4,301.85000 KRW
250 TWD10,754.62500 KRW
500 TWD21,509.25000 KRW
1000 TWD43,018.50000 KRW
2000 TWD86,037.00000 KRW
5000 TWD215,092.50000 KRW
10000 TWD430,185.00000 KRW