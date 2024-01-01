40,000 South Korean wons to New Taiwan dollars
Convert KRW to TWD at the real exchange rate
KRW to TWD conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.02325 TWD
0
|1 KRW to TWD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0243
|0.0243
|Low
|0.0232
|0.0232
|Average
|0.0238
|0.0239
|Change
|-3.26%
|-2.07%
|View full history
1 KRW to TWD stats
The performance of KRW to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0243 and a 30 day low of 0.0232. This means the 30 day average was 0.0238. The change for KRW to TWD was -3.26.
The performance of KRW to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0243 and a 90 day low of 0.0232. This means the 90 day average was 0.0239. The change for KRW to TWD was -2.07.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / New Taiwan Dollar
|1 KRW
|0.02325 TWD
|5 KRW
|0.11623 TWD
|10 KRW
|0.23246 TWD
|20 KRW
|0.46492 TWD
|50 KRW
|1.16229 TWD
|100 KRW
|2.32458 TWD
|250 KRW
|5.81145 TWD
|500 KRW
|11.62290 TWD
|1000 KRW
|23.24580 TWD
|2000 KRW
|46.49160 TWD
|5000 KRW
|116.22900 TWD
|10000 KRW
|232.45800 TWD
|20000 KRW
|464.91600 TWD
|30000 KRW
|697.37400 TWD
|40000 KRW
|929.83200 TWD
|50000 KRW
|1,162.29000 TWD
|Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 TWD
|43.01850 KRW
|5 TWD
|215.09250 KRW
|10 TWD
|430.18500 KRW
|20 TWD
|860.37000 KRW
|50 TWD
|2,150.92500 KRW
|100 TWD
|4,301.85000 KRW
|250 TWD
|10,754.62500 KRW
|500 TWD
|21,509.25000 KRW
|1000 TWD
|43,018.50000 KRW
|2000 TWD
|86,037.00000 KRW
|5000 TWD
|215,092.50000 KRW
|10000 TWD
|430,185.00000 KRW