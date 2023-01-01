50 South Korean wons to Saint Helena pounds

Convert KRW to SHP at the real exchange rate

50 krw
0.03 shp

1.00000 KRW = 0.00061 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8654351.0958591.1151.462471.618330.9431618.7046
1 GBP1.1554911.26625105.2831.689871.869971.0898121.6131
1 USD0.912550.789733183.14551.334551.476780.8606517.0686
1 INR0.01097510.009498210.012027110.01605080.01776140.01035110.205286

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Saint Helena Pound
1 KRW0.00061 SHP
5 KRW0.00304 SHP
10 KRW0.00607 SHP
20 KRW0.01215 SHP
50 KRW0.03037 SHP
100 KRW0.06075 SHP
250 KRW0.15187 SHP
500 KRW0.30374 SHP
1000 KRW0.60748 SHP
2000 KRW1.21497 SHP
5000 KRW3.03742 SHP
10000 KRW6.07483 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / South Korean Won
1 SHP1646.14000 KRW
5 SHP8230.70000 KRW
10 SHP16461.40000 KRW
20 SHP32922.80000 KRW
50 SHP82307.00000 KRW
100 SHP164614.00000 KRW
250 SHP411535.00000 KRW
500 SHP823070.00000 KRW
1000 SHP1646140.00000 KRW
2000 SHP3292280.00000 KRW
5000 SHP8230700.00000 KRW
10000 SHP16461400.00000 KRW