50,000 South Korean wons to Mozambican meticals
Convert KRW to MZN at the real exchange rate
KRW to MZN conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.04629 MZN
0
|1 KRW to MZN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0488
|0.0488
|Low
|0.0463
|0.0461
|Average
|0.0475
|0.0474
|Change
|-3.32%
|0.26%
1 KRW to MZN stats
The performance of KRW to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0488 and a 30 day low of 0.0463. This means the 30 day average was 0.0475. The change for KRW to MZN was -3.32.
The performance of KRW to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0488 and a 90 day low of 0.0461. This means the 90 day average was 0.0474. The change for KRW to MZN was 0.26.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mozambican Metical
|1 KRW
|0.04629 MZN
|5 KRW
|0.23145 MZN
|10 KRW
|0.46289 MZN
|20 KRW
|0.92579 MZN
|50 KRW
|2.31446 MZN
|100 KRW
|4.62893 MZN
|250 KRW
|11.57233 MZN
|500 KRW
|23.14465 MZN
|1000 KRW
|46.28930 MZN
|2000 KRW
|92.57860 MZN
|5000 KRW
|231.44650 MZN
|10000 KRW
|462.89300 MZN
|20000 KRW
|925.78600 MZN
|30000 KRW
|1,388.67900 MZN
|40000 KRW
|1,851.57200 MZN
|50000 KRW
|2,314.46500 MZN
|Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / South Korean Won
|1 MZN
|21.60320 KRW
|5 MZN
|108.01600 KRW
|10 MZN
|216.03200 KRW
|20 MZN
|432.06400 KRW
|50 MZN
|1,080.16000 KRW
|100 MZN
|2,160.32000 KRW
|250 MZN
|5,400.80000 KRW
|500 MZN
|10,801.60000 KRW
|1000 MZN
|21,603.20000 KRW
|2000 MZN
|43,206.40000 KRW
|5000 MZN
|108,016.00000 KRW
|10000 MZN
|216,032.00000 KRW