20,000 South Korean wons to Mozambican meticals

Convert KRW to MZN at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = MT0.04629 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
KRW to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MZN
1 KRW to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04880.0488
Low0.04630.0461
Average0.04750.0474
Change-3.32%0.26%
1 KRW to MZN stats

The performance of KRW to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0488 and a 30 day low of 0.0463. This means the 30 day average was 0.0475. The change for KRW to MZN was -3.32.

The performance of KRW to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0488 and a 90 day low of 0.0461. This means the 90 day average was 0.0474. The change for KRW to MZN was 0.26.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5090.77384.0791.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6581.4267.688
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7530.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7320.8774.726

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mozambican Metical
1 KRW0.04629 MZN
5 KRW0.23147 MZN
10 KRW0.46293 MZN
20 KRW0.92587 MZN
50 KRW2.31467 MZN
100 KRW4.62934 MZN
250 KRW11.57335 MZN
500 KRW23.14670 MZN
1000 KRW46.29340 MZN
2000 KRW92.58680 MZN
5000 KRW231.46700 MZN
10000 KRW462.93400 MZN
20000 KRW925.86800 MZN
30000 KRW1,388.80200 MZN
40000 KRW1,851.73600 MZN
50000 KRW2,314.67000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / South Korean Won
1 MZN21.60140 KRW
5 MZN108.00700 KRW
10 MZN216.01400 KRW
20 MZN432.02800 KRW
50 MZN1,080.07000 KRW
100 MZN2,160.14000 KRW
250 MZN5,400.35000 KRW
500 MZN10,800.70000 KRW
1000 MZN21,601.40000 KRW
2000 MZN43,202.80000 KRW
5000 MZN108,007.00000 KRW
10000 MZN216,014.00000 KRW