30,000 South Korean wons to Mongolian tugriks

Convert KRW to MNT at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ₮2.459 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:26
KRW to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MNT
1 KRW to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.58562.5856
Low2.45862.4415
Average2.51952.5131
Change-3.06%0.67%
1 KRW to MNT stats

The performance of KRW to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5856 and a 30 day low of 2.4586. This means the 30 day average was 2.5195. The change for KRW to MNT was -3.06.

The performance of KRW to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5856 and a 90 day low of 2.4415. This means the 90 day average was 2.5131. The change for KRW to MNT was 0.67.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mongolian Tugrik
1 KRW2.45867 MNT
5 KRW12.29335 MNT
10 KRW24.58670 MNT
20 KRW49.17340 MNT
50 KRW122.93350 MNT
100 KRW245.86700 MNT
250 KRW614.66750 MNT
500 KRW1,229.33500 MNT
1000 KRW2,458.67000 MNT
2000 KRW4,917.34000 MNT
5000 KRW12,293.35000 MNT
10000 KRW24,586.70000 MNT
20000 KRW49,173.40000 MNT
30000 KRW73,760.10000 MNT
40000 KRW98,346.80000 MNT
50000 KRW122,933.50000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / South Korean Won
1 MNT0.40672 KRW
5 MNT2.03362 KRW
10 MNT4.06724 KRW
20 MNT8.13448 KRW
50 MNT20.33620 KRW
100 MNT40.67240 KRW
250 MNT101.68100 KRW
500 MNT203.36200 KRW
1000 MNT406.72400 KRW
2000 MNT813.44800 KRW
5000 MNT2,033.62000 KRW
10000 MNT4,067.24000 KRW