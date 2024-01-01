50,000 South Korean wons to Mongolian tugriks
Convert KRW to MNT at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to MNT conversion chart
1 KRW = 2.45862 MNT
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to MNT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.5856
|2.5856
|Low
|2.4586
|2.4415
|Average
|2.5195
|2.5131
|Change
|-3.06%
|0.67%
|View full history
1 KRW to MNT stats
The performance of KRW to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5856 and a 30 day low of 2.4586. This means the 30 day average was 2.5195. The change for KRW to MNT was -3.06.
The performance of KRW to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5856 and a 90 day low of 2.4415. This means the 90 day average was 2.5131. The change for KRW to MNT was 0.67.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Mongolian tugriks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mongolian Tugrik
|1 KRW
|2.45862 MNT
|5 KRW
|12.29310 MNT
|10 KRW
|24.58620 MNT
|20 KRW
|49.17240 MNT
|50 KRW
|122.93100 MNT
|100 KRW
|245.86200 MNT
|250 KRW
|614.65500 MNT
|500 KRW
|1,229.31000 MNT
|1000 KRW
|2,458.62000 MNT
|2000 KRW
|4,917.24000 MNT
|5000 KRW
|12,293.10000 MNT
|10000 KRW
|24,586.20000 MNT
|20000 KRW
|49,172.40000 MNT
|30000 KRW
|73,758.60000 MNT
|40000 KRW
|98,344.80000 MNT
|50000 KRW
|122,931.00000 MNT