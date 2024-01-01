20,000 South Korean wons to Armenian drams

Convert KRW to AMD at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ֏0.2800 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:33
KRW to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AMD
1 KRW to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29540.2954
Low0.28000.2799
Average0.28810.2878
Change-3.86%0.04%
1 KRW to AMD stats

The performance of KRW to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2954 and a 30 day low of 0.2800. This means the 30 day average was 0.2881. The change for KRW to AMD was -3.86.

The performance of KRW to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2954 and a 90 day low of 0.2799. This means the 90 day average was 0.2878. The change for KRW to AMD was 0.04.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Armenian Dram
1 KRW0.28004 AMD
5 KRW1.40019 AMD
10 KRW2.80037 AMD
20 KRW5.60074 AMD
50 KRW14.00185 AMD
100 KRW28.00370 AMD
250 KRW70.00925 AMD
500 KRW140.01850 AMD
1000 KRW280.03700 AMD
2000 KRW560.07400 AMD
5000 KRW1,400.18500 AMD
10000 KRW2,800.37000 AMD
20000 KRW5,600.74000 AMD
30000 KRW8,401.11000 AMD
40000 KRW11,201.48000 AMD
50000 KRW14,001.85000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / South Korean Won
1 AMD3.57095 KRW
5 AMD17.85475 KRW
10 AMD35.70950 KRW
20 AMD71.41900 KRW
50 AMD178.54750 KRW
100 AMD357.09500 KRW
250 AMD892.73750 KRW
500 AMD1,785.47500 KRW
1000 AMD3,570.95000 KRW
2000 AMD7,141.90000 KRW
5000 AMD17,854.75000 KRW
10000 AMD35,709.50000 KRW