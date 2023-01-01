2000 Cambodian riels to Malaysian ringgits

Convert KHR to MYR at the real exchange rate

2,000 khr
2.27 myr

1.00000 KHR = 0.00113 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:40
Top currencies

1 EUR10.8623951.0972591.2451.464231.621830.944818.7285
1 GBP1.1595611.27235105.8061.697891.880641.0955521.7172
1 USD0.911350.785947183.15791.334451.478090.8610517.0686
1 INR0.01095950.009451260.012025310.01604720.01777450.01035440.205255

How to convert Cambodian riels to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KHR0.00113 MYR
5 KHR0.00567 MYR
10 KHR0.01134 MYR
20 KHR0.02267 MYR
50 KHR0.05668 MYR
100 KHR0.11336 MYR
250 KHR0.28339 MYR
500 KHR0.56679 MYR
1000 KHR1.13358 MYR
2000 KHR2.26716 MYR
5000 KHR5.66790 MYR
10000 KHR11.33580 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Cambodian Riel
1 MYR882.16400 KHR
5 MYR4410.82000 KHR
10 MYR8821.64000 KHR
20 MYR17643.28000 KHR
50 MYR44108.20000 KHR
100 MYR88216.40000 KHR
250 MYR220541.00000 KHR
500 MYR441082.00000 KHR
1000 MYR882164.00000 KHR
2000 MYR1764328.00000 KHR
5000 MYR4410820.00000 KHR
10000 MYR8821640.00000 KHR