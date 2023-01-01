1 Cambodian riel to Fijian dollars

Convert KHR to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 khr
0.00 fjd

1.00000 KHR = 0.00054 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.334651.479620.91177.1335522.368683.15790.786287
1 CAD0.7492611.108620.6831025.3448816.759962.30690.589134
1 AUD0.675850.90202310.6161744.8212115.117856.20230.531412
1 EUR1.096851.463911.6229217.8244324.53591.21170.862425

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riel

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Fijian Dollar
1 KHR0.00054 FJD
5 KHR0.00271 FJD
10 KHR0.00542 FJD
20 KHR0.01084 FJD
50 KHR0.02709 FJD
100 KHR0.05418 FJD
250 KHR0.13544 FJD
500 KHR0.27088 FJD
1000 KHR0.54177 FJD
2000 KHR1.08354 FJD
5000 KHR2.70885 FJD
10000 KHR5.41770 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 FJD1845.80000 KHR
5 FJD9229.00000 KHR
10 FJD18458.00000 KHR
20 FJD36916.00000 KHR
50 FJD92290.00000 KHR
100 FJD184580.00000 KHR
250 FJD461450.00000 KHR
500 FJD922900.00000 KHR
1000 FJD1845800.00000 KHR
2000 FJD3691600.00000 KHR
5000 FJD9229000.00000 KHR
10000 FJD18458000.00000 KHR