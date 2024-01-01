5,000 Fijian dollars to Cambodian riels

Convert FJD to KHR at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = ៛1,805 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KHR
1 FJD to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,858.70001,858.7000
Low1,802.35001,797.2500
Average1,826.75601,823.8323
Change-1.77%-0.11%
View full history

1 FJD to KHR stats

The performance of FJD to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,858.7000 and a 30 day low of 1,802.3500. This means the 30 day average was 1,826.7560. The change for FJD to KHR was -1.77.

The performance of FJD to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,858.7000 and a 90 day low of 1,797.2500. This means the 90 day average was 1,823.8323. The change for FJD to KHR was -0.11.

Track market ratesView FJD to KHR chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8531.5080.9281.32384.0830.7731.384
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.710.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83710.6150.87755.7510.5120.918
1 EUR1.07819.2431.62611.42690.6330.8331.492

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 FJD1,805.23000 KHR
5 FJD9,026.15000 KHR
10 FJD18,052.30000 KHR
20 FJD36,104.60000 KHR
50 FJD90,261.50000 KHR
100 FJD180,523.00000 KHR
250 FJD451,307.50000 KHR
500 FJD902,615.00000 KHR
1000 FJD1,805,230.00000 KHR
2000 FJD3,610,460.00000 KHR
5000 FJD9,026,150.00000 KHR
10000 FJD18,052,300.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Fijian Dollar
1 KHR0.00055 FJD
5 KHR0.00277 FJD
10 KHR0.00554 FJD
20 KHR0.01108 FJD
50 KHR0.02770 FJD
100 KHR0.05539 FJD
250 KHR0.13849 FJD
500 KHR0.27697 FJD
1000 KHR0.55395 FJD
2000 KHR1.10789 FJD
5000 KHR2.76974 FJD
10000 KHR5.53947 FJD