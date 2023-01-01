10 Kyrgystani soms to Kenyan shillings

Convert KGS to KES at the real exchange rate

10 kgs
17 kes

1.00000 KGS = 1.73684 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7859471.333951.480490.911383.11483.67250.86075
1 GBP1.2723511.697251.883711.15945105.7514.672711.09514
1 CAD0.7496530.58918811.109860.68314962.30732.75310.645264
1 AUD0.675450.5308680.90101710.61552856.13992.480590.581394

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Kenyan Shilling
1 KGS1.73684 KES
5 KGS8.68420 KES
10 KGS17.36840 KES
20 KGS34.73680 KES
50 KGS86.84200 KES
100 KGS173.68400 KES
250 KGS434.21000 KES
500 KGS868.42000 KES
1000 KGS1736.84000 KES
2000 KGS3473.68000 KES
5000 KGS8684.20000 KES
10000 KGS17368.40000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Kyrgystani Som
1 KES0.57576 KGS
5 KES2.87879 KGS
10 KES5.75758 KGS
20 KES11.51516 KGS
50 KES28.78790 KGS
100 KES57.57580 KGS
250 KES143.93950 KGS
500 KES287.87900 KGS
1000 KES575.75800 KGS
2000 KES1151.51600 KGS
5000 KES2878.79000 KGS
10000 KES5757.58000 KGS