10 thousand Japanese yen to Uruguayan pesos

Convert JPY to UYU at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
2,736.18 uyu

1.00000 JPY = 0.27362 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Uruguayan Peso
100 JPY27.36180 UYU
1000 JPY273.61800 UYU
1500 JPY410.42700 UYU
2000 JPY547.23600 UYU
3000 JPY820.85400 UYU
5000 JPY1368.09000 UYU
5400 JPY1477.53720 UYU
10000 JPY2736.18000 UYU
15000 JPY4104.27000 UYU
20000 JPY5472.36000 UYU
25000 JPY6840.45000 UYU
30000 JPY8208.54000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Japanese Yen
1 UYU3.65473 JPY
5 UYU18.27365 JPY
10 UYU36.54730 JPY
20 UYU73.09460 JPY
50 UYU182.73650 JPY
100 UYU365.47300 JPY
250 UYU913.68250 JPY
500 UYU1827.36500 JPY
1000 UYU3654.73000 JPY
2000 UYU7309.46000 JPY
5000 UYU18273.65000 JPY
10000 UYU36547.30000 JPY