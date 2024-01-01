250 Uruguayan pesos to Japanese yen

Convert UYU to JPY at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ¥3.650 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UYU to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JPY
1 UYU to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.64943.8288
Low3.39393.3939
Average3.54753.5778
Change7.53%-4.44%
View full history

1 UYU to JPY stats

The performance of UYU to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6494 and a 30 day low of 3.3939. This means the 30 day average was 3.5475. The change for UYU to JPY was 7.53.

The performance of UYU to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8288 and a 90 day low of 3.3939. This means the 90 day average was 3.5778. The change for UYU to JPY was -4.44.

Track market ratesView UYU to JPY chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.1391.51.6310.93721.451
1 GBP1.19811.297109.1931.7971.9541.12325.7
1 USD0.9240.771184.1661.3851.5060.86619.81
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Japanese Yen
1 UYU3.64952 JPY
5 UYU18.24760 JPY
10 UYU36.49520 JPY
20 UYU72.99040 JPY
50 UYU182.47600 JPY
100 UYU364.95200 JPY
250 UYU912.38000 JPY
500 UYU1,824.76000 JPY
1000 UYU3,649.52000 JPY
2000 UYU7,299.04000 JPY
5000 UYU18,247.60000 JPY
10000 UYU36,495.20000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Uruguayan Peso
100 JPY27.40090 UYU
1000 JPY274.00900 UYU
1500 JPY411.01350 UYU
2000 JPY548.01800 UYU
3000 JPY822.02700 UYU
5000 JPY1,370.04500 UYU
5400 JPY1,479.64860 UYU
10000 JPY2,740.09000 UYU
15000 JPY4,110.13500 UYU
20000 JPY5,480.18000 UYU
25000 JPY6,850.22500 UYU
30000 JPY8,220.27000 UYU