Uruguayan peso to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Japanese yen is currently 3.650 today, reflecting a -0.560% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 1.093% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 3.692 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 3.576 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.682% increase in value.