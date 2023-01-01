1500 Japanese yen to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert JPY to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,500 jpy
191.04 szl

1.00000 JPY = 0.12736 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862831.0975591.19511.464191.623710.94491518.7417
1 GBP1.1589811.27205105.6941.696981.881871.0951321.7214
1 USD0.91110.786133183.08971.334051.47940.8609517.0759
1 INR0.01096550.009461250.012035210.01605550.01780480.01036170.205512

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Swazi Lilangeni
100 JPY12.73570 SZL
1000 JPY127.35700 SZL
1500 JPY191.03550 SZL
2000 JPY254.71400 SZL
3000 JPY382.07100 SZL
5000 JPY636.78500 SZL
5400 JPY687.72780 SZL
10000 JPY1273.57000 SZL
15000 JPY1910.35500 SZL
20000 JPY2547.14000 SZL
25000 JPY3183.92500 SZL
30000 JPY3820.71000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Japanese Yen
1 SZL7.85192 JPY
5 SZL39.25960 JPY
10 SZL78.51920 JPY
20 SZL157.03840 JPY
50 SZL392.59600 JPY
100 SZL785.19200 JPY
250 SZL1962.98000 JPY
500 SZL3925.96000 JPY
1000 SZL7851.92000 JPY
2000 SZL15703.84000 JPY
5000 SZL39259.60000 JPY
10000 SZL78519.20000 JPY