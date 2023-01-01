5400 Japanese yen to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert JPY to MRU at the real exchange rate

5400 jpy
1482.73 mru

1.00000 JPY = 0.27458 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8624751.0972591.17261.463461.623750.9448418.7292
1 GBP1.1594511.27215105.7051.696731.882571.095521.7146
1 USD0.911350.786071183.09191.333751.479840.8611517.0692
1 INR0.01096820.009460260.012034910.01605150.01780960.01036380.205426

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mauritanian Ouguiya
100 JPY27.45790 MRU
1000 JPY274.57900 MRU
1500 JPY411.86850 MRU
2000 JPY549.15800 MRU
3000 JPY823.73700 MRU
5000 JPY1372.89500 MRU
5400 JPY1482.72660 MRU
10000 JPY2745.79000 MRU
15000 JPY4118.68500 MRU
20000 JPY5491.58000 MRU
25000 JPY6864.47500 MRU
30000 JPY8237.37000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Japanese Yen
1 MRU3.64194 JPY
5 MRU18.20970 JPY
10 MRU36.41940 JPY
20 MRU72.83880 JPY
50 MRU182.09700 JPY
100 MRU364.19400 JPY
250 MRU910.48500 JPY
500 MRU1820.97000 JPY
1000 MRU3641.94000 JPY
2000 MRU7283.88000 JPY
5000 MRU18209.70000 JPY
10000 MRU36419.40000 JPY