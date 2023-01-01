1 thousand Japanese yen to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert JPY to MRU at the real exchange rate

1000 jpy
274.60 mru

1.00000 JPY = 0.27460 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:44
How to convert Japanese yen to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mauritanian Ouguiya
100 JPY27.45980 MRU
1000 JPY274.59800 MRU
1500 JPY411.89700 MRU
2000 JPY549.19600 MRU
3000 JPY823.79400 MRU
5000 JPY1372.99000 MRU
5400 JPY1482.82920 MRU
10000 JPY2745.98000 MRU
15000 JPY4118.97000 MRU
20000 JPY5491.96000 MRU
25000 JPY6864.95000 MRU
30000 JPY8237.94000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Japanese Yen
1 MRU3.64168 JPY
5 MRU18.20840 JPY
10 MRU36.41680 JPY
20 MRU72.83360 JPY
50 MRU182.08400 JPY
100 MRU364.16800 JPY
250 MRU910.42000 JPY
500 MRU1820.84000 JPY
1000 MRU3641.68000 JPY
2000 MRU7283.36000 JPY
5000 MRU18208.40000 JPY
10000 MRU36416.80000 JPY