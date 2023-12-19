100 Japanese yen to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert JPY to LKR at the real exchange rate

100 jpy
227.02 lkr

1.00000 JPY = 2.27017 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:30
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862191.0975591.18191.463861.623710.9447318.7351
1 GBP1.1598411.27295105.7541.69781.88321.0957321.7291
1 USD0.91110.785577183.07771.333751.47940.8607517.0699
1 INR0.01096710.009455930.012036910.01605420.01780740.01036080.205469

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Sri Lankan Rupee
100 JPY227.01700 LKR
1000 JPY2270.17000 LKR
1500 JPY3405.25500 LKR
2000 JPY4540.34000 LKR
3000 JPY6810.51000 LKR
5000 JPY11350.85000 LKR
5400 JPY12258.91800 LKR
10000 JPY22701.70000 LKR
15000 JPY34052.55000 LKR
20000 JPY45403.40000 LKR
25000 JPY56754.25000 LKR
30000 JPY68105.10000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 LKR0.44050 JPY
5 LKR2.20248 JPY
10 LKR4.40496 JPY
20 LKR8.80992 JPY
50 LKR22.02480 JPY
100 LKR44.04960 JPY
250 LKR110.12400 JPY
500 LKR220.24800 JPY
1000 LKR440.49600 JPY
2000 LKR880.99200 JPY
5000 LKR2202.48000 JPY
10000 LKR4404.96000 JPY