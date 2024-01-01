Convert LKR to JPY at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Japanese yen

10,000 lkr
5,237 jpy

Sr1.000 LKR = ¥0.5237 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:35
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 LKR0.52369 JPY
5 LKR2.61843 JPY
10 LKR5.23685 JPY
20 LKR10.47370 JPY
50 LKR26.18425 JPY
100 LKR52.36850 JPY
250 LKR130.92125 JPY
500 LKR261.84250 JPY
1000 LKR523.68500 JPY
2000 LKR1,047.37000 JPY
5000 LKR2,618.42500 JPY
10000 LKR5,236.85000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Sri Lankan Rupee
100 JPY190.95500 LKR
1000 JPY1,909.55000 LKR
1500 JPY2,864.32500 LKR
2000 JPY3,819.10000 LKR
3000 JPY5,728.65000 LKR
5000 JPY9,547.75000 LKR
5400 JPY10,311.57000 LKR
10000 JPY19,095.50000 LKR
15000 JPY28,643.25000 LKR
20000 JPY38,191.00000 LKR
25000 JPY47,738.75000 LKR
30000 JPY57,286.50000 LKR