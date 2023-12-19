30000 Japanese yen to Bulgarian levs

Convert JPY to BGN at the real exchange rate

30,000 jpy
371.74 bgn

1.00000 JPY = 0.01239 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:11
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8618151.097491.18041.464591.623250.94571518.7424
1 GBP1.1603411.27335105.81.699411.883511.0973521.7474
1 USD0.911250.78533183.08771.33461.479180.8617517.0789
1 INR0.01096730.009451820.012035510.01606250.01780260.01037160.205553

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bulgarian Lev
100 JPY1.23913 BGN
1000 JPY12.39130 BGN
1500 JPY18.58695 BGN
2000 JPY24.78260 BGN
3000 JPY37.17390 BGN
5000 JPY61.95650 BGN
5400 JPY66.91302 BGN
10000 JPY123.91300 BGN
15000 JPY185.86950 BGN
20000 JPY247.82600 BGN
25000 JPY309.78250 BGN
30000 JPY371.73900 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Japanese Yen
1 BGN80.70190 JPY
5 BGN403.50950 JPY
10 BGN807.01900 JPY
20 BGN1614.03800 JPY
50 BGN4035.09500 JPY
100 BGN8070.19000 JPY
250 BGN20175.47500 JPY
500 BGN40350.95000 JPY
1000 BGN80701.90000 JPY
2000 BGN161403.80000 JPY
5000 BGN403509.50000 JPY
10000 BGN807019.00000 JPY