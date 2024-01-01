Convert GHS to MAD at the real exchange rate

10 Ghanaian cedis to Moroccan dirhams

10 ghs
6.88 mad

GH¢1.000 GHS = د.م.0.6875 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:41
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1080.7881.3531.50383.498
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2610.5770.991.161.146
1 EUR1.0741.466119.4390.8461.4521.61389.635
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Moroccan Dirham
1 GHS0.68752 MAD
5 GHS3.43762 MAD
10 GHS6.87524 MAD
20 GHS13.75048 MAD
50 GHS34.37620 MAD
100 GHS68.75240 MAD
250 GHS171.88100 MAD
500 GHS343.76200 MAD
1000 GHS687.52400 MAD
2000 GHS1,375.04800 MAD
5000 GHS3,437.62000 MAD
10000 GHS6,875.24000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MAD1.45449 GHS
5 MAD7.27245 GHS
10 MAD14.54490 GHS
20 MAD29.08980 GHS
50 MAD72.72450 GHS
100 MAD145.44900 GHS
250 MAD363.62250 GHS
500 MAD727.24500 GHS
1000 MAD1,454.49000 GHS
2000 MAD2,908.98000 GHS
5000 MAD7,272.45000 GHS
10000 MAD14,544.90000 GHS