Convert MAD to GHS at the real exchange rate

50 Moroccan dirhams to Ghanaian cedis

50 mad
72.91 ghs

د.م.1.000 MAD = GH¢1.458 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:16
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MAD1.45812 GHS
5 MAD7.29060 GHS
10 MAD14.58120 GHS
20 MAD29.16240 GHS
50 MAD72.90600 GHS
100 MAD145.81200 GHS
250 MAD364.53000 GHS
500 MAD729.06000 GHS
1000 MAD1,458.12000 GHS
2000 MAD2,916.24000 GHS
5000 MAD7,290.60000 GHS
10000 MAD14,581.20000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Moroccan Dirham
1 GHS0.68582 MAD
5 GHS3.42907 MAD
10 GHS6.85815 MAD
20 GHS13.71630 MAD
50 GHS34.29075 MAD
100 GHS68.58150 MAD
250 GHS171.45375 MAD
500 GHS342.90750 MAD
1000 GHS685.81500 MAD
2000 GHS1,371.63000 MAD
5000 GHS3,429.07500 MAD
10000 GHS6,858.15000 MAD