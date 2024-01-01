Convert MAD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1 Moroccan dirham to Ghanaian cedis

1 mad
1.46 ghs

د.م.1.000 MAD = GH¢1.458 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:15
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MAD1.45807 GHS
5 MAD7.29035 GHS
10 MAD14.58070 GHS
20 MAD29.16140 GHS
50 MAD72.90350 GHS
100 MAD145.80700 GHS
250 MAD364.51750 GHS
500 MAD729.03500 GHS
1000 MAD1,458.07000 GHS
2000 MAD2,916.14000 GHS
5000 MAD7,290.35000 GHS
10000 MAD14,580.70000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Moroccan Dirham
1 GHS0.68584 MAD
5 GHS3.42920 MAD
10 GHS6.85839 MAD
20 GHS13.71678 MAD
50 GHS34.29195 MAD
100 GHS68.58390 MAD
250 GHS171.45975 MAD
500 GHS342.91950 MAD
1000 GHS685.83900 MAD
2000 GHS1,371.67800 MAD
5000 GHS3,429.19500 MAD
10000 GHS6,858.39000 MAD