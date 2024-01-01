Convert GHS to MAD at the real exchange rate

1 Ghanaian cedi to Moroccan dirhams

1 ghs
0.69 mad

GH¢1.000 GHS = د.م.0.6876 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:40
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1080.7881.3531.50383.5
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2610.5770.9911.161.148
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4380.8461.4521.61389.633
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Moroccan Dirham
1 GHS0.68764 MAD
5 GHS3.43821 MAD
10 GHS6.87642 MAD
20 GHS13.75284 MAD
50 GHS34.38210 MAD
100 GHS68.76420 MAD
250 GHS171.91050 MAD
500 GHS343.82100 MAD
1000 GHS687.64200 MAD
2000 GHS1,375.28400 MAD
5000 GHS3,438.21000 MAD
10000 GHS6,876.42000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MAD1.45425 GHS
5 MAD7.27125 GHS
10 MAD14.54250 GHS
20 MAD29.08500 GHS
50 MAD72.71250 GHS
100 MAD145.42500 GHS
250 MAD363.56250 GHS
500 MAD727.12500 GHS
1000 MAD1,454.25000 GHS
2000 MAD2,908.50000 GHS
5000 MAD7,271.25000 GHS
10000 MAD14,542.50000 GHS