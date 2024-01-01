1 Georgian lari to Singapore dollars

Convert GEL to SGD at the real exchange rate

1 gel
0.48 sgd

₾1.000 GEL = S$0.4750 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.591.4661.6130.95919.294
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8711.7321.9061.13322.8
1 USD0.9310.788183.4481.3651.5020.89317.972
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Singapore Dollar
1 GEL0.47503 SGD
5 GEL2.37515 SGD
10 GEL4.75030 SGD
20 GEL9.50060 SGD
50 GEL23.75150 SGD
100 GEL47.50300 SGD
250 GEL118.75750 SGD
500 GEL237.51500 SGD
1000 GEL475.03000 SGD
2000 GEL950.06000 SGD
5000 GEL2,375.15000 SGD
10000 GEL4,750.30000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 SGD2.10513 GEL
5 SGD10.52565 GEL
10 SGD21.05130 GEL
20 SGD42.10260 GEL
50 SGD105.25650 GEL
100 SGD210.51300 GEL
250 SGD526.28250 GEL
500 SGD1,052.56500 GEL
1000 SGD2,105.13000 GEL
2000 SGD4,210.26000 GEL
5000 SGD10,525.65000 GEL
10000 SGD21,051.30000 GEL