250 Fijian dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert FJD to MUR at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = ₨20.58 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
FJD to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MUR
1 FJD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.732921.0808
Low20.239020.2390
Average20.445720.6334
Change0.35%-1.08%
1 FJD to MUR stats

The performance of FJD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.7329 and a 30 day low of 20.2390. This means the 30 day average was 20.4457. The change for FJD to MUR was 0.35.

The performance of FJD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.0808 and a 90 day low of 20.2390. This means the 90 day average was 20.6334. The change for FJD to MUR was -1.08.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 FJD20.57860 MUR
5 FJD102.89300 MUR
10 FJD205.78600 MUR
20 FJD411.57200 MUR
50 FJD1,028.93000 MUR
100 FJD2,057.86000 MUR
250 FJD5,144.65000 MUR
500 FJD10,289.30000 MUR
1000 FJD20,578.60000 MUR
2000 FJD41,157.20000 MUR
5000 FJD102,893.00000 MUR
10000 FJD205,786.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 MUR0.04859 FJD
5 MUR0.24297 FJD
10 MUR0.48594 FJD
20 MUR0.97188 FJD
50 MUR2.42971 FJD
100 MUR4.85942 FJD
250 MUR12.14855 FJD
500 MUR24.29710 FJD
1000 MUR48.59420 FJD
2000 MUR97.18840 FJD
5000 MUR242.97100 FJD
10000 MUR485.94200 FJD