FJ$1.000 FJD = ₨20.51 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
FJD to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MUR
1 FJD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.021921.0808
Low20.423620.4161
Average20.744020.6808
Change-0.71%-0.47%
1 FJD to MUR stats

The performance of FJD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.0219 and a 30 day low of 20.4236. This means the 30 day average was 20.7440. The change for FJD to MUR was -0.71.

The performance of FJD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.0808 and a 90 day low of 20.4161. This means the 90 day average was 20.6808. The change for FJD to MUR was -0.47.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.77861.509090.92831.322984.08150.7737241.38435
1 ZAR0.056247610.08488250.05221390.07440974.729370.043520.0778661
1 AUD0.6626511.78110.6151310.8766255.71660.5127080.91734
1 EUR1.0772519.1521.6256711.4250990.57680.8334651.49129

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 FJD20.50590 MUR
5 FJD102.52950 MUR
10 FJD205.05900 MUR
20 FJD410.11800 MUR
50 FJD1025.29500 MUR
100 FJD2050.59000 MUR
250 FJD5126.47500 MUR
500 FJD10252.95000 MUR
1000 FJD20505.90000 MUR
2000 FJD41011.80000 MUR
5000 FJD102529.50000 MUR
10000 FJD205059.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 MUR0.04877 FJD
5 MUR0.24383 FJD
10 MUR0.48766 FJD
20 MUR0.97533 FJD
50 MUR2.43832 FJD
100 MUR4.87665 FJD
250 MUR12.19163 FJD
500 MUR24.38325 FJD
1000 MUR48.76650 FJD
2000 MUR97.53300 FJD
5000 MUR243.83250 FJD
10000 MUR487.66500 FJD