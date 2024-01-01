5,000 Fijian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert FJD to KWD at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = ك0.1363 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KWD
1 FJD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13950.1395
Low0.13600.1338
Average0.13760.1368
Change-1.11%1.22%
View full history

1 FJD to KWD stats

The performance of FJD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1395 and a 30 day low of 0.1360. This means the 30 day average was 0.1376. The change for FJD to KWD was -1.11.

The performance of FJD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1395 and a 90 day low of 0.1338. This means the 90 day average was 0.1368. The change for FJD to KWD was 1.22.

Track market ratesView FJD to KWD chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8521.5090.9281.32384.0780.7731.384
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.710.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83310.6150.87755.7310.5120.917
1 EUR1.07819.2391.62611.42690.6110.8331.492

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 FJD0.13630 KWD
5 FJD0.68148 KWD
10 FJD1.36295 KWD
20 FJD2.72590 KWD
50 FJD6.81475 KWD
100 FJD13.62950 KWD
250 FJD34.07375 KWD
500 FJD68.14750 KWD
1000 FJD136.29500 KWD
2000 FJD272.59000 KWD
5000 FJD681.47500 KWD
10000 FJD1,362.95000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Fijian Dollar
1 KWD7.33704 FJD
5 KWD36.68520 FJD
10 KWD73.37040 FJD
20 KWD146.74080 FJD
50 KWD366.85200 FJD
100 KWD733.70400 FJD
250 KWD1,834.26000 FJD
500 KWD3,668.52000 FJD
1000 KWD7,337.04000 FJD
2000 KWD14,674.08000 FJD
5000 KWD36,685.20000 FJD
10000 KWD73,370.40000 FJD