5,000 Kuwaiti dinars to Fijian dollars

Convert KWD to FJD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = FJ$7.375 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

FJD
1 KWD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.37537.4721
Low7.16937.1693
Average7.26907.3138
Change1.65%-0.69%
View full history

1 KWD to FJD stats

The performance of KWD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.3753 and a 30 day low of 7.1693. This means the 30 day average was 7.2690. The change for KWD to FJD was 1.65.

The performance of KWD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.4721 and a 90 day low of 7.1693. This means the 90 day average was 7.3138. The change for KWD to FJD was -0.69.

Track market ratesView KWD to FJD chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.1590.92717.7981.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2110.0180.0220.3230.044
1 EUR1.07890.749119.1921.6251.7951,844.293.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7280.05210.0850.09496.0970.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Fijian Dollar
1 KWD7.37532 FJD
5 KWD36.87660 FJD
10 KWD73.75320 FJD
20 KWD147.50640 FJD
50 KWD368.76600 FJD
100 KWD737.53200 FJD
250 KWD1,843.83000 FJD
500 KWD3,687.66000 FJD
1000 KWD7,375.32000 FJD
2000 KWD14,750.64000 FJD
5000 KWD36,876.60000 FJD
10000 KWD73,753.20000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 FJD0.13559 KWD
5 FJD0.67794 KWD
10 FJD1.35587 KWD
20 FJD2.71174 KWD
50 FJD6.77935 KWD
100 FJD13.55870 KWD
250 FJD33.89675 KWD
500 FJD67.79350 KWD
1000 FJD135.58700 KWD
2000 FJD271.17400 KWD
5000 FJD677.93500 KWD
10000 FJD1,355.87000 KWD