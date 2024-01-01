5 Egyptian pounds to Uruguayan pesos

Convert EGP to UYU at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = $U0.8511 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:00
EGP to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UYU
1 EGP to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.86830.8683
Low0.85050.8156
Average0.85850.8409
Change-2.05%2.11%
1 EGP to UYU stats

The performance of EGP to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8683 and a 30 day low of 0.8505. This means the 30 day average was 0.8585. The change for EGP to UYU was -2.05.

The performance of EGP to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8683 and a 90 day low of 0.8156. This means the 90 day average was 0.8409. The change for EGP to UYU was 2.11.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Uruguayan Peso
1 EGP0.85106 UYU
5 EGP4.25531 UYU
10 EGP8.51061 UYU
20 EGP17.02122 UYU
50 EGP42.55305 UYU
100 EGP85.10610 UYU
250 EGP212.76525 UYU
500 EGP425.53050 UYU
1000 EGP851.06100 UYU
2000 EGP1,702.12200 UYU
5000 EGP4,255.30500 UYU
10000 EGP8,510.61000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 UYU1.17500 EGP
5 UYU5.87500 EGP
10 UYU11.75000 EGP
20 UYU23.50000 EGP
50 UYU58.75000 EGP
100 UYU117.50000 EGP
250 UYU293.75000 EGP
500 UYU587.50000 EGP
1000 UYU1,175.00000 EGP
2000 UYU2,350.00000 EGP
5000 UYU5,875.00000 EGP
10000 UYU11,750.00000 EGP