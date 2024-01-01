5,000 Uruguayan pesos to Egyptian pounds

Convert UYU to EGP at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = E£1.173 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:52
UYU to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EGP
1 UYU to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.17331.2261
Low1.15321.1516
Average1.16551.1892
Change1.43%-2.33%
1 UYU to EGP stats

The performance of UYU to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1733 and a 30 day low of 1.1532. This means the 30 day average was 1.1655. The change for UYU to EGP was 1.43.

The performance of UYU to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2261 and a 90 day low of 1.1516. This means the 90 day average was 1.1892. The change for UYU to EGP was -2.33.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 UYU1.17269 EGP
5 UYU5.86345 EGP
10 UYU11.72690 EGP
20 UYU23.45380 EGP
50 UYU58.63450 EGP
100 UYU117.26900 EGP
250 UYU293.17250 EGP
500 UYU586.34500 EGP
1000 UYU1,172.69000 EGP
2000 UYU2,345.38000 EGP
5000 UYU5,863.45000 EGP
10000 UYU11,726.90000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Uruguayan Peso
1 EGP0.85274 UYU
5 EGP4.26369 UYU
10 EGP8.52737 UYU
20 EGP17.05474 UYU
50 EGP42.63685 UYU
100 EGP85.27370 UYU
250 EGP213.18425 UYU
500 EGP426.36850 UYU
1000 EGP852.73700 UYU
2000 EGP1,705.47400 UYU
5000 EGP4,263.68500 UYU
10000 EGP8,527.37000 UYU