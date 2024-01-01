5 Egyptian pounds to Swedish kronor

Convert EGP to SEK at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = kr0.2174 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:34
EGP to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SEK
1 EGP to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21740.2243
Low0.20700.2070
Average0.21320.2134
Change3.71%-2.99%
1 EGP to SEK stats

The performance of EGP to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2174 and a 30 day low of 0.2070. This means the 30 day average was 0.2132. The change for EGP to SEK was 3.71.

The performance of EGP to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2243 and a 90 day low of 0.2070. This means the 90 day average was 0.2134. The change for EGP to SEK was -2.99.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swedish Krona
1 EGP0.21735 SEK
5 EGP1.08677 SEK
10 EGP2.17353 SEK
20 EGP4.34706 SEK
50 EGP10.86765 SEK
100 EGP21.73530 SEK
250 EGP54.33825 SEK
500 EGP108.67650 SEK
1000 EGP217.35300 SEK
2000 EGP434.70600 SEK
5000 EGP1,086.76500 SEK
10000 EGP2,173.53000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Egyptian Pound
1 SEK4.60082 EGP
5 SEK23.00410 EGP
10 SEK46.00820 EGP
20 SEK92.01640 EGP
50 SEK230.04100 EGP
100 SEK460.08200 EGP
250 SEK1,150.20500 EGP
500 SEK2,300.41000 EGP
1000 SEK4,600.82000 EGP
2000 SEK9,201.64000 EGP
5000 SEK23,004.10000 EGP
10000 SEK46,008.20000 EGP