10 thousand Egyptian pounds to Swedish kronor

Convert EGP to SEK at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = kr0.2174 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:33
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SEK
1 EGP to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21740.2243
Low0.20700.2070
Average0.21320.2134
Change3.71%-2.99%
View full history

1 EGP to SEK stats

The performance of EGP to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2174 and a 30 day low of 0.2070. This means the 30 day average was 0.2132. The change for EGP to SEK was 3.71.

The performance of EGP to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2243 and a 90 day low of 0.2070. This means the 90 day average was 0.2134. The change for EGP to SEK was -2.99.

Track market ratesView EGP to SEK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50584.0863.67334.266
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.62290.6283.95936.932
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08860.7892.65524.772
1 GBP1.2971.2031.79411.952109.0474.76344.438

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swedish Krona
1 EGP0.21742 SEK
5 EGP1.08710 SEK
10 EGP2.17419 SEK
20 EGP4.34838 SEK
50 EGP10.87095 SEK
100 EGP21.74190 SEK
250 EGP54.35475 SEK
500 EGP108.70950 SEK
1000 EGP217.41900 SEK
2000 EGP434.83800 SEK
5000 EGP1,087.09500 SEK
10000 EGP2,174.19000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Egyptian Pound
1 SEK4.59941 EGP
5 SEK22.99705 EGP
10 SEK45.99410 EGP
20 SEK91.98820 EGP
50 SEK229.97050 EGP
100 SEK459.94100 EGP
250 SEK1,149.85250 EGP
500 SEK2,299.70500 EGP
1000 SEK4,599.41000 EGP
2000 SEK9,198.82000 EGP
5000 SEK22,997.05000 EGP
10000 SEK45,994.10000 EGP