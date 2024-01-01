5 Egyptian pounds to Nepalese rupees

Convert EGP to NPR at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ₨2.759 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:09
EGP to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NPR
1 EGP to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.78092.7809
Low2.74762.7210
Average2.76812.7602
Change0.40%-0.45%
1 EGP to NPR stats

The performance of EGP to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7809 and a 30 day low of 2.7476. This means the 30 day average was 2.7681. The change for EGP to NPR was 0.40.

The performance of EGP to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7809 and a 90 day low of 2.7210. This means the 90 day average was 2.7602. The change for EGP to NPR was -0.45.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Nepalese Rupee
1 EGP2.75864 NPR
5 EGP13.79320 NPR
10 EGP27.58640 NPR
20 EGP55.17280 NPR
50 EGP137.93200 NPR
100 EGP275.86400 NPR
250 EGP689.66000 NPR
500 EGP1,379.32000 NPR
1000 EGP2,758.64000 NPR
2000 EGP5,517.28000 NPR
5000 EGP13,793.20000 NPR
10000 EGP27,586.40000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 NPR0.36250 EGP
5 NPR1.81249 EGP
10 NPR3.62498 EGP
20 NPR7.24996 EGP
50 NPR18.12490 EGP
100 NPR36.24980 EGP
250 NPR90.62450 EGP
500 NPR181.24900 EGP
1000 NPR362.49800 EGP
2000 NPR724.99600 EGP
5000 NPR1,812.49000 EGP
10000 NPR3,624.98000 EGP