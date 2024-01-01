50 Egyptian pounds to Mauritian rupees

Convert EGP to MUR at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ₨0.9460 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MUR
1 EGP to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.96240.9683
Low0.93950.9395
Average0.95130.9509
Change0.70%-2.31%
View full history

1 EGP to MUR stats

The performance of EGP to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9624 and a 30 day low of 0.9395. This means the 30 day average was 0.9513. The change for EGP to MUR was 0.70.

The performance of EGP to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9683 and a 90 day low of 0.9395. This means the 90 day average was 0.9509. The change for EGP to MUR was -2.31.

Track market ratesView EGP to MUR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50484.0753.67334.265
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.62190.6293.95936.936
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.792.65624.775
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79511.951109.14.76644.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 EGP0.94598 MUR
5 EGP4.72992 MUR
10 EGP9.45983 MUR
20 EGP18.91966 MUR
50 EGP47.29915 MUR
100 EGP94.59830 MUR
250 EGP236.49575 MUR
500 EGP472.99150 MUR
1000 EGP945.98300 MUR
2000 EGP1,891.96600 MUR
5000 EGP4,729.91500 MUR
10000 EGP9,459.83000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 MUR1.05710 EGP
5 MUR5.28550 EGP
10 MUR10.57100 EGP
20 MUR21.14200 EGP
50 MUR52.85500 EGP
100 MUR105.71000 EGP
250 MUR264.27500 EGP
500 MUR528.55000 EGP
1000 MUR1,057.10000 EGP
2000 MUR2,114.20000 EGP
5000 MUR5,285.50000 EGP
10000 MUR10,571.00000 EGP