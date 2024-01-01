500 Egyptian pounds to Moldovan leus

Convert EGP to MDL at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = L0.3679 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MDL
1 EGP to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36790.3679
Low0.35680.3552
Average0.36140.3598
Change3.11%0.32%
View full history

1 EGP to MDL stats

The performance of EGP to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3679 and a 30 day low of 0.3568. This means the 30 day average was 0.3614. The change for EGP to MDL was 3.11.

The performance of EGP to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3679 and a 90 day low of 0.3552. This means the 90 day average was 0.3598. The change for EGP to MDL was 0.32.

Track market ratesView EGP to MDL chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50484.0743.67334.266
1 EUR1.07811.490.8311.62190.623.95936.934
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5581.08760.82.65624.78
1 GBP1.2971.2031.79411.95109.0494.76444.445

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Moldovan Leu
1 EGP0.36788 MDL
5 EGP1.83938 MDL
10 EGP3.67875 MDL
20 EGP7.35750 MDL
50 EGP18.39375 MDL
100 EGP36.78750 MDL
250 EGP91.96875 MDL
500 EGP183.93750 MDL
1000 EGP367.87500 MDL
2000 EGP735.75000 MDL
5000 EGP1,839.37500 MDL
10000 EGP3,678.75000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Egyptian Pound
1 MDL2.71832 EGP
5 MDL13.59160 EGP
10 MDL27.18320 EGP
20 MDL54.36640 EGP
50 MDL135.91600 EGP
100 MDL271.83200 EGP
250 MDL679.58000 EGP
500 MDL1,359.16000 EGP
1000 MDL2,718.32000 EGP
2000 MDL5,436.64000 EGP
5000 MDL13,591.60000 EGP
10000 MDL27,183.20000 EGP