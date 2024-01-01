500 Moldovan leus to Egyptian pounds

Convert MDL to EGP at the real exchange rate

500 mdl
1,358.82 egp

L1.000 MDL = E£2.718 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:06
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Egyptian Pound
1 MDL2.71764 EGP
5 MDL13.58820 EGP
10 MDL27.17640 EGP
20 MDL54.35280 EGP
50 MDL135.88200 EGP
100 MDL271.76400 EGP
250 MDL679.41000 EGP
500 MDL1,358.82000 EGP
1000 MDL2,717.64000 EGP
2000 MDL5,435.28000 EGP
5000 MDL13,588.20000 EGP
10000 MDL27,176.40000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Moldovan Leu
1 EGP0.36797 MDL
5 EGP1.83983 MDL
10 EGP3.67967 MDL
20 EGP7.35934 MDL
50 EGP18.39835 MDL
100 EGP36.79670 MDL
250 EGP91.99175 MDL
500 EGP183.98350 MDL
1000 EGP367.96700 MDL
2000 EGP735.93400 MDL
5000 EGP1,839.83500 MDL
10000 EGP3,679.67000 MDL