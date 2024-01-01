50 Egyptian pounds to Moldovan leus

Convert EGP to MDL at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = L0.3678 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:43
EGP to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MDL
1 EGP to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36790.3679
Low0.35680.3552
Average0.36140.3598
Change3.11%0.32%
1 EGP to MDL stats

The performance of EGP to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3679 and a 30 day low of 0.3568. This means the 30 day average was 0.3614. The change for EGP to MDL was 3.11.

The performance of EGP to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3679 and a 90 day low of 0.3552. This means the 90 day average was 0.3598. The change for EGP to MDL was 0.32.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Moldovan Leu
1 EGP0.36777 MDL
5 EGP1.83883 MDL
10 EGP3.67765 MDL
20 EGP7.35530 MDL
50 EGP18.38825 MDL
100 EGP36.77650 MDL
250 EGP91.94125 MDL
500 EGP183.88250 MDL
1000 EGP367.76500 MDL
2000 EGP735.53000 MDL
5000 EGP1,838.82500 MDL
10000 EGP3,677.65000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Egyptian Pound
1 MDL2.71913 EGP
5 MDL13.59565 EGP
10 MDL27.19130 EGP
20 MDL54.38260 EGP
50 MDL135.95650 EGP
100 MDL271.91300 EGP
250 MDL679.78250 EGP
500 MDL1,359.56500 EGP
1000 MDL2,719.13000 EGP
2000 MDL5,438.26000 EGP
5000 MDL13,595.65000 EGP
10000 MDL27,191.30000 EGP