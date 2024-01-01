1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert EGP to LKR at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = Sr6.014 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:37
EGP to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 EGP to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.25306.2892
Low6.01436.0143
Average6.08216.1470
Change-3.82%-4.14%
1 EGP to LKR stats

The performance of EGP to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.2530 and a 30 day low of 6.0143. This means the 30 day average was 6.0821. The change for EGP to LKR was -3.82.

The performance of EGP to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.2892 and a 90 day low of 6.0143. This means the 90 day average was 6.1470. The change for EGP to LKR was -4.14.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50384.083.67334.263
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.6290.6433.9636.937
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.8112.65624.781
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79411.95109.1074.76644.462

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 EGP6.01448 LKR
5 EGP30.07240 LKR
10 EGP60.14480 LKR
20 EGP120.28960 LKR
50 EGP300.72400 LKR
100 EGP601.44800 LKR
250 EGP1,503.62000 LKR
500 EGP3,007.24000 LKR
1000 EGP6,014.48000 LKR
2000 EGP12,028.96000 LKR
5000 EGP30,072.40000 LKR
10000 EGP60,144.80000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 LKR0.16627 EGP
5 LKR0.83133 EGP
10 LKR1.66265 EGP
20 LKR3.32530 EGP
50 LKR8.31325 EGP
100 LKR16.62650 EGP
250 LKR41.56625 EGP
500 LKR83.13250 EGP
1000 LKR166.26500 EGP
2000 LKR332.53000 EGP
5000 LKR831.32500 EGP
10000 LKR1,662.65000 EGP