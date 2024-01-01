5 Egyptian pounds to Icelandic krónas

Convert EGP to ISK at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = kr2.840 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:15
EGP to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ISK
1 EGP to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.84012.8646
Low2.77322.7732
Average2.80762.8216
Change1.25%-0.40%
1 EGP to ISK stats

The performance of EGP to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8401 and a 30 day low of 2.7732. This means the 30 day average was 2.8076. The change for EGP to ISK was 1.25.

The performance of EGP to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8646 and a 90 day low of 2.7732. This means the 90 day average was 2.8216. The change for EGP to ISK was -0.40.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Icelandic Króna
1 EGP2.84009 ISK
5 EGP14.20045 ISK
10 EGP28.40090 ISK
20 EGP56.80180 ISK
50 EGP142.00450 ISK
100 EGP284.00900 ISK
250 EGP710.02250 ISK
500 EGP1,420.04500 ISK
1000 EGP2,840.09000 ISK
2000 EGP5,680.18000 ISK
5000 EGP14,200.45000 ISK
10000 EGP28,400.90000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Egyptian Pound
1 ISK0.35210 EGP
5 ISK1.76051 EGP
10 ISK3.52101 EGP
20 ISK7.04202 EGP
50 ISK17.60505 EGP
100 ISK35.21010 EGP
250 ISK88.02525 EGP
500 ISK176.05050 EGP
1000 ISK352.10100 EGP
2000 ISK704.20200 EGP
5000 ISK1,760.50500 EGP
10000 ISK3,521.01000 EGP