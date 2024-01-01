5,000 Egyptian pounds to Brunei dollars

Convert EGP to BND at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = B$0.02710 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:13
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BND
1 EGP to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02710.0278
Low0.02630.0263
Average0.02680.0269
Change2.13%-2.49%
View full history

1 EGP to BND stats

The performance of EGP to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0271 and a 30 day low of 0.0263. This means the 30 day average was 0.0268. The change for EGP to BND was 2.13.

The performance of EGP to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0278 and a 90 day low of 0.0263. This means the 90 day average was 0.0269. The change for EGP to BND was -2.49.

Track market ratesView EGP to BND chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3830.771.50284.0743.67334.259
1 EUR1.07911.4910.8311.6290.6823.96236.952
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08660.8082.65724.779
1 GBP1.2981.2031.79511.95109.144.76844.473

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Brunei Dollar
1 EGP0.02710 BND
5 EGP0.13549 BND
10 EGP0.27098 BND
20 EGP0.54196 BND
50 EGP1.35490 BND
100 EGP2.70979 BND
250 EGP6.77448 BND
500 EGP13.54895 BND
1000 EGP27.09790 BND
2000 EGP54.19580 BND
5000 EGP135.48950 BND
10000 EGP270.97900 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 BND36.90330 EGP
5 BND184.51650 EGP
10 BND369.03300 EGP
20 BND738.06600 EGP
50 BND1,845.16500 EGP
100 BND3,690.33000 EGP
250 BND9,225.82500 EGP
500 BND18,451.65000 EGP
1000 BND36,903.30000 EGP
2000 BND73,806.60000 EGP
5000 BND184,516.50000 EGP
10000 BND369,033.00000 EGP