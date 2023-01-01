5 Brunei dollars to Egyptian pounds

Convert BND to EGP at the real exchange rate

5 bnd
115.35 egp

1.00000 BND = 23.07090 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9141.363351.6427118.78281.339351.518950.793367
1 EUR1.094111.491641.7972920.55031.465381.661880.86805
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.2049113.77690.9823961.114130.581925
1 NZD0.608750.5563930.829939111.4340.8153290.924660.482962

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 BND23.07090 EGP
5 BND115.35450 EGP
10 BND230.70900 EGP
20 BND461.41800 EGP
50 BND1153.54500 EGP
100 BND2307.09000 EGP
250 BND5767.72500 EGP
500 BND11535.45000 EGP
1000 BND23070.90000 EGP
2000 BND46141.80000 EGP
5000 BND115354.50000 EGP
10000 BND230709.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Brunei Dollar
1 EGP0.04334 BND
5 EGP0.21672 BND
10 EGP0.43345 BND
20 EGP0.86689 BND
50 EGP2.16723 BND
100 EGP4.33447 BND
250 EGP10.83618 BND
500 EGP21.67235 BND
1000 EGP43.34470 BND
2000 EGP86.68940 BND
5000 EGP216.72350 BND
10000 EGP433.44700 BND